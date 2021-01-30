Never strived for more followers or likes, says Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity currently, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

In December, Aiman Khan and Ayeza Khan had 7.8 million followers but now the stunner has dethroned her fellow actress, Aiman Khan, and has officially become the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

Currently, the 30-year-old actress is the most sought out female star with the highest following on the social media app. Married to Danish Taimoor, who is also a prominent name in the entertainment industry, the couple has two beautiful kids, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star penned a heartfelt note as achieving the milestone is a huge feat but one should remain grounded because talent cannot be determined by the number of followers one might have.

"Thank you guys so much for the love and respect! It is exciting to have such a huge number of followers on here. But I must say that, the only reason I am able to celebrate this today is because I know how hard I worked to achieve whatever I have on this day. But I wanna say one thing. I never focused my work and life towards getting a bigger number of followers. It never works in the long run. My mother has always taught me that it’s important to work hard and build your legacy, and be patient. When you have those all the good stuff comes without you knowing.

Growing number of followers don’t guarantee a long term success if you’re hollow from the inside. There is a reason why someone with a few thousand followers on Instagram can have more influence on people than someone with tons of millions of followers. Please Don’t be that fool that runs after numbers."

Reflecting on the importance of hard work in her life, "The fruit of hard work is always the sweetest. So be what you wanna be but always strive for a long term success rather than enjoying a mere number of likes you got on your last post.

"For me, I never worked towards growing my Instagram numbers. Instead I have always focused all my energy into my work, my acting and modelling specially, and the fan following grew itself. and I’m thankful to all of you guys, because It feels great to have so many people recognise your talent and work, rather than blindly taping that follow button and not even knowing what I actually do.

I love you guys, thank you!"", she concluded.

Closely following behind, we have Aiman Khan with 7.9 million followers and Superstar Mahira Khan with 7 million followers on Instagram. On the work front, Khan is all set to star in HUM TV’s Chupke Chupke alongside Osman Khalid Butt.