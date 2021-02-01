Sindh starts coronavirus vaccination drive from Wednesday

KARACHI – The Sindh government announced on Monday that the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive will be launched from February 3 in province.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced the plan hours after the first batch of 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine was received by Pakistan.

The health minister said that frontline health workers, from private and public medical facilities, would be given the vaccine shots.

She further said that Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective against the virus.

People above the age of 60 will be given doses in the second phase while general public will be vaccinated in the last phase, the provincial health minister said.

She also announced to increase vaccination centers across the province to facilitate the people.

Earlier today, a special PAF plane with first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Islamabad from Beijing.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan in a tweet said, "Thank God, the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen".

"I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they'll be first to get vaccinated," he added.