Five Pakistani celebrities featured in Eastern Eye’s 30 Under 30 List

The year 2023 is the fresh start that the Pakistani entertainment fraternity needed. From the Oscar-shortlisted film Joyland receiving a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival to The Legend of Maula Jatt becoming the highest-grossing Pakistani film, to MCU's Ms. Marvel starring Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan, and actors Humayun Saeed alongside Samina Ahmed marking their Hollywood debuts, Lollywood has come a long way.
Most recently, a UK-based publication, Eastern Eye, issued a list of South Asian actors who have made their nations proud. Eastern Eye's Top 30 under 30 Asians list honoured those “breaking boundaries, expanding horizons, shattering glass ceilings, and delighting audiences”.
The publication's 2023 list includes Pakistani actors Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan, Kinza Hashmi, and singers Asim Azhar and Azaan Sami Khan.
1. Sajal Aly
Eastern Eye called Sajal Aly, “The Girl With A Golden Touch,” for her impressive character portrayals. With an international project in the pipeline - Jemima Golsmith's What’s Love Got To Do With It? - Aly is on the way to becoming the queen of Lollywood.
2. Bilal Abbas Khan
Impressing the audience and Eastern Eye with his spectacular acting skills, Bilal Abbas Khan is garnering accolades for his dedication and talent.
3. Kinza Hashmi
The Adhura Milan famed actress made it into Eastern Eye for her strong-headed female characters. Debuting in 2014, Hashmi is now excelling in her career with her acting prowess.
4. Asim Azhar
26-year-old Asim Azhar has cemented himself among successful contemporary singers in Pakistan. With smash-hit songs including Habibi and Dard, Azhar is enjoying unprecedented fame.
5. Azaan Sami Khan
Son of acclaimed singer Adnan Sami, Azaan Sami Khan, stepped into the limelight with his acting stints but his musical compositions and songs became his recognition.
Other South Asian actors include Indian actress Alia Bhatt, British actor Simone Ashley known for Bridgerton, Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan known for Never Have I Ever, British actor Naomi Scott known for Aladdin, and Indian singer Ritviz were listed among the top 30 Asians.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
