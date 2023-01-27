Five Pakistani celebrities featured in Eastern Eye’s 30 Under 30 List

The year 2023 is the fresh start that the Pakistani entertainment fraternity needed. From the Oscar-shortlisted film Joyland receiving a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival to The Legend of Maula Jatt becoming the highest-grossing Pakistani film, to MCU's Ms. Marvel starring Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan, and actors Humayun Saeed alongside Samina Ahmed marking their Hollywood debuts, Lollywood has come a long way.

Most recently, a UK-based publication, Eastern Eye, issued a list of South Asian actors who have made their nations proud. Eastern Eye's Top 30 under 30 Asians list honoured those “breaking boundaries, expanding horizons, shattering glass ceilings, and delighting audiences”.

The publication's 2023 list includes Pakistani actors Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan, Kinza Hashmi, and singers Asim Azhar and Azaan Sami Khan.

1. Sajal Aly

Eastern Eye called Sajal Aly, “The Girl With A Golden Touch,” for her impressive character portrayals. With an international project in the pipeline - Jemima Golsmith's What’s Love Got To Do With It? - Aly is on the way to becoming the queen of Lollywood.

2. Bilal Abbas Khan

Impressing the audience and Eastern Eye with his spectacular acting skills, Bilal Abbas Khan is garnering accolades for his dedication and talent.

3. Kinza Hashmi

The Adhura Milan famed actress made it into Eastern Eye for her strong-headed female characters. Debuting in 2014, Hashmi is now excelling in her career with her acting prowess.

4. Asim Azhar

26-year-old Asim Azhar has cemented himself among successful contemporary singers in Pakistan. With smash-hit songs including Habibi and Dard, Azhar is enjoying unprecedented fame.

5. Azaan Sami Khan

Son of acclaimed singer Adnan Sami, Azaan Sami Khan, stepped into the limelight with his acting stints but his musical compositions and songs became his recognition.

Other South Asian actors include Indian actress Alia Bhatt, British actor Simone Ashley known for Bridgerton, Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan known for Never Have I Ever, British actor Naomi Scott known for Aladdin, and Indian singer Ritviz were listed among the top 30 Asians.