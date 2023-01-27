Search

Lifestyle

Five Pakistani celebrities featured in Eastern Eye’s 30 Under 30 List

Noor Fatima 07:56 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Five Pakistani celebrities featured in Eastern Eye’s 30 Under 30 List

The year 2023 is the fresh start that the Pakistani entertainment fraternity needed. From the Oscar-shortlisted film Joyland receiving a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival to The Legend of Maula Jatt becoming the highest-grossing Pakistani film, to MCU's Ms. Marvel starring Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan, and actors Humayun Saeed alongside Samina Ahmed marking their Hollywood debuts, Lollywood has come a long way.

Most recently, a UK-based publication, Eastern Eye, issued a list of South Asian actors who have made their nations proud. Eastern Eye's Top 30 under 30 Asians list honoured those “breaking boundaries, expanding horizons, shattering glass ceilings, and delighting audiences”.

The publication's 2023 list includes Pakistani actors Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan, Kinza Hashmi, and singers Asim Azhar and Azaan Sami Khan. 

1. Sajal Aly

Eastern Eye called Sajal Aly, “The Girl With A Golden Touch,” for her impressive character portrayals. With an international project in the pipeline - Jemima Golsmith's What’s Love Got To Do With It? - Aly is on the way to becoming the queen of Lollywood.

2. Bilal Abbas Khan

Impressing the audience and Eastern Eye with his spectacular acting skills, Bilal Abbas Khan is garnering accolades for his dedication and talent.

3. Kinza Hashmi

The Adhura Milan famed actress made it into Eastern Eye for her strong-headed female characters. Debuting in 2014, Hashmi is now excelling in her career with her acting prowess. 

4. Asim Azhar

26-year-old Asim Azhar has cemented himself among successful contemporary singers in Pakistan. With smash-hit songs including Habibi and Dard, Azhar is enjoying unprecedented fame.  

5. Azaan Sami Khan

Son of acclaimed singer Adnan Sami, Azaan Sami Khan, stepped into the limelight with his acting stints but his musical compositions and songs became his recognition. 

Other South Asian actors include Indian actress Alia Bhatt, British actor Simone Ashley known for Bridgerton, Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan known for Never Have I Ever, British actor Naomi Scott known for Aladdin, and Indian singer Ritviz were listed among the top 30 Asians.

Pakistani celebrities break into Top 50 Asian Stars list

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Pakistani girl Noorima Rehan goes viral for her soulful voice

04:55 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Celebrities congratulate Shadab Khan on his Nikah

08:53 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Oscar-shortlisted Pakistani film 'Joyland' to release in India

08:32 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Pakistani cricketers congratulate Shan Masood on tying the knot

11:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Bollywood celebrities dazzle at Anant Ambani’s engagement

03:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

‘Disgusting’: Celebrities condemn torture on female student at Lahore’s elite school

02:19 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada appoints first special representative on combatting ...

08:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: