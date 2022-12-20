Hailing from diverse fields of cinema, the Pakistani showbiz industry's trailblazers have dominated the Top 50 Asian Stars list. Having greatly contributed to the entertainment industry, these Pakistanis celebrities were recognised nationally and internationally.
The list is published annually and this time, Pakistani actors and singers have made their nation proud. From Fawad Khan to Arooj Aftab, there have been eight stars who were listed among other South Asian artists on Britain's EasternEye.
The list includes Fawad Khan, Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Humayun Saeed, Hadiqa Kiana, Arooj Aftab, and Riz Ahmed.
In ascending order, Fawad Khan sits at number two. The handsome hunk broke records with his terrific performance in The Legend of Maula Jatt smashing all Pakistani box-office records globally.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-20/pakistani-celebrities-break-into-top-50-asian-stars-list-1671556533-3945.png
Following Khan is the iconic singer Atif Aslam securing the 13th spot. Aslam also became the most-streamed Pakistani singer of 2022.
After Aslam comes actress Sajal Aly sitting at number 16. The actress made her international debut with the English film What’s Love Got To Do With It? that propelled her to international stardom.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-20/pakistani-celebrities-break-into-top-50-asian-stars-list-1671556672-1619.png
At the 17th spot, we have Riz Ahmed. This British Asian actor has been shining bright like a diamond by winning a Best Live Action Short Film Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards for The Long Goodbye.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-20/pakistani-celebrities-break-into-top-50-asian-stars-list-1671556672-7153.png
For the 38th spot, Arooj Aftab jumped in to make it to the list. The New York-based singer is the first female Pakistani artist to win a Grammy award for Best Global Music Performance, along with securing a Best New Artist nomination.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-20/pakistani-celebrities-break-into-top-50-asian-stars-list-1671556533-5863.png
At number 40 we have the talented singer Hadiqa Kiani. The Pakistani pop icon with her soldout concerts, philanthropy, and humanitarian work during the flash floods in Pakistan helped her secure a spot on the list of accomplished artists.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-20/pakistani-celebrities-break-into-top-50-asian-stars-list-1671556818-4294.png
Another fine actor of Lollywood who recently made his Netflix debut is Humayun Saeed sitting at number 45. Saeed's fine acting skills helped him land a key role as Dr. Hasnat Khan in the popular The Crown series.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-20/pakistani-celebrities-break-into-top-50-asian-stars-list-1671556818-4502.png
Leaving behind Saeed, at number 46 is the Pasoori duo Shae Gill and Ali Sethi.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-20/pakistani-celebrities-break-into-top-50-asian-stars-list-1671556946-8558.png
Credited with the most viral Asian song of 2022, the song helped the singers witness their stardom skyrocket.
