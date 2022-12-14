Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello Pakistan's #HOT100 list of 2022
2022 witnessed a series of major controversies and turning points but there were some celebrities who have created more buzz the year around.

As the year comes to an end, popular magazine HELLO has showcased December issue where they show #Hot100 list.

Leading celebrities have made it to their #Hot100 list which features trailblazers, filmFraternity, wavemakers, trendsetters and more.

First came the headliners which included superstars like Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed.

The next category is of trailblazer which included the likes of Saba Qamar, Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, Ahad Mir, Ramsha Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Zaviyaar Ijaz, Sarah Khan and many others.

