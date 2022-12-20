Sana Javed plays with Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari's daughter Zahra

Sana Javed’s television status is still riding high on the success of Kaala Doriya and Aye Musht-e-Khaak.

We have to say the quintessential good girl of television has got a great eye for selecting scripts and sizzling in fashion photoshoots as she manages to go after the best ones out there. However, fans were unaware of her obsession with babies.

During bridal week, a video of Sana sweet-talking to Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari’s daughter is winning hearts online.

Nearly all of their friends and coworkers have been pictured with the infant. Little Zahra is developing so quickly, and she steals hearts with ease including Sana's.

Designer Rizwan Beyg presented his collection ‘Jäshn’ at PHBCW 2022 where the Dunk actor walked as the showstopper.

On the work front, Sana Javed has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Kala Dooriya co-starring Osman Khalid Butt.