Fahad Mustafa reveals why he started hosting TV shows

Accomplished Lollywood actor Fahad Mustafa is undoubtedly one of the most successful television hosts to have graced the screens of the Pakistani showbiz industry. Mustafa's career saw a turning point when he started to host the most popular reality TV show, Jeeto Pakistan, but the actor has now shared the real motive behind his career-defining choice.

The Main Abdul Qadir Hun actor recently appeared on The Mirza Malik Show hosted by sports power couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. During the exchange of questions, Mustafa revealed the reason behind his switching to hosting from acting.

The Na Maloom Afraad actor said, “Pakistan is a very tricky country when it’s come to the showbiz industry where people fear taking chances because there is always a first in everything. There was a time people used to stop actors from hosting because there was a concept that if you would step into the hosting segment, your career is over."

The Mah e Mir star suggested, "I switched to hosting because I wanted to make money. I had been acting for quite some time but I wasn't making enough. Hosting changed many things for me."

"My energy on set never goes down because the money never comes down," quipped Mustafa.

The Actor in Law star revealed how "hosting puts him on the map" and how his "hosting career" overshadows the blockbuster films he has done.

The Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saaya actor also suggested that his films are ''never about money'' but hosting definitely gives him monetary benefits.

Mustafa who felt 'honoured' was also the first guest to be invited to Malik and Mirza's talk show.

On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.