Fahad Mustafa reveals why he started hosting TV shows

Accomplished Lollywood actor Fahad Mustafa is undoubtedly one of the most successful television hosts to have graced the screens of the Pakistani showbiz industry. Mustafa's career saw a turning point when he started to host the most popular reality TV show, Jeeto Pakistan, but the actor has now shared the real motive behind his career-defining choice.
The Main Abdul Qadir Hun actor recently appeared on The Mirza Malik Show hosted by sports power couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. During the exchange of questions, Mustafa revealed the reason behind his switching to hosting from acting.
The Na Maloom Afraad actor said, “Pakistan is a very tricky country when it’s come to the showbiz industry where people fear taking chances because there is always a first in everything. There was a time people used to stop actors from hosting because there was a concept that if you would step into the hosting segment, your career is over."
The Mah e Mir star suggested, "I switched to hosting because I wanted to make money. I had been acting for quite some time but I wasn't making enough. Hosting changed many things for me."
"My energy on set never goes down because the money never comes down," quipped Mustafa.
The Actor in Law star revealed how "hosting puts him on the map" and how his "hosting career" overshadows the blockbuster films he has done.
The Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saaya actor also suggested that his films are ''never about money'' but hosting definitely gives him monetary benefits.
Mustafa who felt 'honoured' was also the first guest to be invited to Malik and Mirza's talk show.
On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
