Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi dissolves Punjab Film Censor Board

Noor Fatima 08:37 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi dissolves Punjab Film Censor Board

In a shocking turn of events, Punjab caretaker chief minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has dissolved the Film Censor Board.

While the entertainment industry has been garnering international recognition, the Censor Board announced the dissolution causing a major setback for the reviewing and releasing of films and drama serials. 

According to media outlets, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Salut Saeed issued a notification on the order of caretaker CM.

Following the dissolution, all members of the Board including Chairman Chaudhry Gul Zaman were dismissed. The outgoing members include Amina Alfat, Uma Amara Hekmat, Abid Rasheed, Ali Tanveer, Zaigham Gondal, Jagan Kazim, and Fatima Ahmad Khan.

Most recently, actor Vasay Chaudhry was appointed as the new vice-chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board, while The Legend of Maula Jatt producer Ammara Hikmat was a non-official member of the board.

Punjab bans trans-themed movie Joyland despite Censor Board’s nod

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

