Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi dissolves Punjab Film Censor Board

In a shocking turn of events, Punjab caretaker chief minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has dissolved the Film Censor Board.
While the entertainment industry has been garnering international recognition, the Censor Board announced the dissolution causing a major setback for the reviewing and releasing of films and drama serials.
According to media outlets, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Salut Saeed issued a notification on the order of caretaker CM.
Following the dissolution, all members of the Board including Chairman Chaudhry Gul Zaman were dismissed. The outgoing members include Amina Alfat, Uma Amara Hekmat, Abid Rasheed, Ali Tanveer, Zaigham Gondal, Jagan Kazim, and Fatima Ahmad Khan.
Most recently, actor Vasay Chaudhry was appointed as the new vice-chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board, while The Legend of Maula Jatt producer Ammara Hikmat was a non-official member of the board.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
