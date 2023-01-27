Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in upcoming TV project

Lollywood actress Zara Noor Abbas and the up-and-coming starlet Danyal Zafar are all set to showcase their talent on the screen. While Abbas has cemented herself as an accomplished actress with many successful projects, Zafar is gaining attention for his soulful voice and impeccable acting skills. The pair's upcoming project will be their first work together.

The Khamoshi famed actress and the Julie singer will be seen in Green Entertainment's upcoming Ramadan drama. The untitled project is reportedly directed by Kashif Nisar, famous for O Rungreza and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. The Ramadan special is written by Adeel Afzal.

However, social media users aren't really happy with the pair, with many believing that they don't look good together.

On the professional front, Abbas recently worked in Badshah Begum, Parey Hut Love, and Phaans. She will next be seen in Aan.

Zafar, on the other hand, was seen in Taana Baana, and Baarwan Khiladi.