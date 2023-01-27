Search

Lifestyle

Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in upcoming TV project

Noor Fatima 06:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in upcoming TV project

Lollywood actress Zara Noor Abbas and the up-and-coming starlet Danyal Zafar are all set to showcase their talent on the screen. While Abbas has cemented herself as an accomplished actress with many successful projects, Zafar is gaining attention for his soulful voice and impeccable acting skills. The pair's upcoming project will be their first work together.

The Khamoshi famed actress and the Julie singer will be seen in Green Entertainment's upcoming Ramadan drama. The untitled project is reportedly directed by Kashif Nisar, famous for O Rungreza and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. The Ramadan special is written by Adeel Afzal. 

However, social media users aren't really happy with the pair, with many believing that they don't look good together.

On the professional front, Abbas recently worked in Badshah Begum, Parey Hut Love, and Phaans. She will next be seen in Aan.

Zafar, on the other hand, was seen in Taana Baana, and Baarwan Khiladi

Zara Noor Abbas opens up about her miscarriage

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

First ever women-only pink buses to be introduced in Karachi

12:11 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Naimal Khawar, Usman Mukhtar pair up for an upcoming project

04:09 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Ali Zafar tells 'real story' behind Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations

12:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Watch – Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet Singh grooving together

10:32 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali share insights about their upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi'

01:44 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Amna Ilyas stuns in stylish attire at star-studded Kidney Centre Brunch

10:54 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in ...

06:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: