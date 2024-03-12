President Zardari forgoes salary due to Pakistan's economic challenges

ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari has decided not to draw his salary owing to economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The president took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country, said a press release.

He considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary.

On March 10, seasoned Pakistani politician Asif Ali Zardari took oath as 14th President of Pakistan for the second time.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath newly-elected president of the country. Zardari secured 411 electoral votes in parliament and all four provincial assemblies with the support of allied parties

In NA, Zardari got 225 votes, and Achakzai got 119 votes. In Sindh, he gained 53 votes compared to his opponent's three. He received 43 votes in the Punjab Assembly, eight in the KP Assembly, and 47 in the Balochistan Assembly, while his rival secured 18, 41, and 0 votes, respectively.

He has previously served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 and has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.