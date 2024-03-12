Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

President Zardari forgoes salary due to Pakistan's economic challenges

02:47 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
President Zardari forgoes salary due to Pakistan's economic challenges
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari has decided not to draw his salary owing to economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The president took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country, said a press release.

He considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary.

On March 10, seasoned Pakistani politician Asif Ali Zardari took oath as 14th President of Pakistan for the second time. 

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath newly-elected president of the country.  Zardari secured 411 electoral votes in parliament and all four provincial assemblies with the support of allied parties

In NA, Zardari got 225 votes, and Achakzai got 119 votes. In Sindh, he gained 53 votes compared to his opponent's three. He received 43 votes in the Punjab Assembly, eight in the KP Assembly, and 47 in the Balochistan Assembly, while his rival secured 18, 41, and 0 votes, respectively.

He has previously served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 and has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

Asif Zardari sworn in as Pakistan's President for second time

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th class Roll Number slip 2024 available online

02:47 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

President Zardari forgoes salary due to Pakistan's economic challenges

01:12 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Fatima Fertilizer, Atif Aslam join hands for a soulful rendition of ...

12:40 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash twin ...

11:49 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

No more prisoner meetings, media coverage at Adiala Jail over terror ...

11:31 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Model Ayyan Ali cheers for President Asif Zardari's return to office

Pakistan

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

01:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

KP changes school timings for Ramadan 2024

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 office timings in Islamabad from March 12

09:17 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

06:42 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Cultus New Price in Pakistan March 2024

Advertisement

Latest

03:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th class Roll Number slip 2024 available online

Gold & Silver

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: