Shaan mourns mother Neelo's death
Web Desk
09:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Shaan mourns mother Neelo's death
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani film actress Neelo Begum, who is mother of renowned actor Shaan Shahid, died on Saturday.

“It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her,” Shaan wrote on Twitter.

Neelo was born on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha. Cynthia Alexander Fernandes was her real name. 

At age 16, she appeared in Bhowani Junction (1956), a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. She shot to fame in Pakistani films when she performed on the song "Aaye mausam, rangilay suhanay" in the film Saat Lakh (1957).

As the new of her demise surfaced, social media is inundated with messages of grief and condolences.

More From This Category
Pakistani actor Neelo Begum laid to rest in Lahore
07:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's ...
02:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
PM Imran offers condolences to Shaan Shahid on ...
10:43 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
A look inside Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood ...
10:07 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
Kashmir Beats – Zara Noor Abbas's Marjaavan ...
09:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Never strived for more followers or likes, says ...
07:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Neelo Begum laid to rest in Lahore
07:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr