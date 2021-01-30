Shaan mourns mother Neelo's death

LAHORE – Pakistani film actress Neelo Begum, who is mother of renowned actor Shaan Shahid, died on Saturday.

“It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her,” Shaan wrote on Twitter.

Neelo was born on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha. Cynthia Alexander Fernandes was her real name.

At age 16, she appeared in Bhowani Junction (1956), a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. She shot to fame in Pakistani films when she performed on the song "Aaye mausam, rangilay suhanay" in the film Saat Lakh (1957).

As the new of her demise surfaced, social media is inundated with messages of grief and condolences.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Sharing your grief. May Allah bless her soul. Aameen. 🙏 — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) January 30, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raj'ioon. May Allah swt grant your mother Jannah and give you and your entire family sabr in this time of sorrow - Ameen ❤️😔 — roxanaAunty (@roxmiaen) January 30, 2021