Islamabad administration seals NGO Pattan’s office

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad’s district administration has sealed the office of NGO Pattan in Sector F-10.

According to the district administration, NGO Pattan was dissolved in 2019, and no court has reversed this dissolution to date.

The administration stated that Pattan has been operating illegally.

It is worth mentioning that recently, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent a dossier and a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI leader, Omar Ayub, stated that the IMF was also provided with a report from NGO Pattan regarding the 2024 elections.

He added that the dossier includes details on electoral rigging, and the letter sent to the Chief Justice, along with relevant details, has also been shared with the IMF delegation.