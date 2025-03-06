Jit Summons Pti Social Media Team Over Anti Pakistan Remarks

ISLAMABAD – A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), led by Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police, has tightened its probe against individuals involved in spreading negative propaganda on social media.

Summons have been issued to 10 individuals, including key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

According to reports, the JIT — formed by the federal government — has summoned 10 members of PTI’s social media team over allegations of anti-Pakistan remarks and baseless accusations online.

The JIT was established through a notification under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, aiming to identify and take legal action against those involved.

Reports said that the JIT possesses substantial evidence linking the summoned individuals to the case.

They have been ordered to appear before the JIT on March 7, 2025, at 12:00pm.

Notices clearly instruct all individuals to clarify their positions regarding the accusations.

Those summoned include PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and social media team members Asif Rasheed, Muhammad Arshad, Sibghatullah Warrak, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Noman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, Syed Salman Raza Zaidi, Musa Warrak, and Ali Hasnain Malik.