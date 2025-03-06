Nepra reduces power tariff by Rs2.12 per unit

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has announced a reduction in electricity prices for DISCOs consumers, lowering the tariff by Rs2.12 per unit under January’s fuel cost adjustment.

A notification has been issued.

Karachi’s K-Electric consumers have also received relief, with electricity prices cut by Rs3 per unit under December’s monthly fuel cost adjustment.

Nepra has released a separate notification for K-Electric as well.

Earlier, the government announced a reduction in electricity tariffs by up to Rs1.23 per unit for consumers across the country.