Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir receives Guard of Honour at PLA headquarters during China visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was presented a guard of honour as he arrived at the headquarters of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the military media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan’s top general gets a warm welcome at PLA headquarters during his four days long China visit.

Gen Asim reviewed the smartly turned out contingent which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the Commander of PLA Army.

ISPR said the Army Chief had discussion session with the PLA commander where the two sides exchanged views related to security and bilateral military cooperation. Both military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing military-to-military cooperation.

During the visit, the top general also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops. He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers.

ISPR said Army Chief will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the long standing relations between the two militaries. The inaugural meets are part of four days visit of COAS to China.

It is the COAS's first official visit to Beijing which Pakistan and China, longtime Asian allies, who have a longstanding strategic partnership that includes military cooperation. Ties between the two sides date back to 1950 when Islamabad recognized the People's Republic of China.

Over the years, the relationship has become stronger, with two countries cooperating in various military fields over the years.From Military exercises to sharing of defense equipment and formal training and education to Intelligence sharing, China helped Pakistan in several fields including enhancing border security.