Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrives in China on maiden visit to boost military ties

Web Desk 09:22 AM | 25 Apr, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reached China on official visit, the military’s media wing said late Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top general reached Beijing on a four-day official visit.

“The objective of Army Chief’s visit is to strengthen military ties between Islamabad and Beijing and foster bilateral cooperation,” ISPR said, without sharing much detail about the visit.

It will be the COAS's first official visit to Beijing which Pakistan and China, longtime Asian allies, who have a longstanding strategic partnership that includes military cooperation. Ties between the two sides date back to 1950 when Islamabad recognized the People's Republic of China.

Over the years, the relationship has become stronger, with two countries cooperating in various military fields over the years.

From Military exercises to sharing of defense equipment and formal training and education to Intelligence sharing, China helped Pakistan in several fields including enhancing border security.

Overall, the military cooperation between 'Iron Brothers' is seen as an important aspect of their strategic partnership, and it is expected to continue in the years to come.

