Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrives in China on maiden visit to boost military ties

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reached China on official visit, the military’s media wing said late Monday.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top general reached Beijing on a four-day official visit.
“The objective of Army Chief’s visit is to strengthen military ties between Islamabad and Beijing and foster bilateral cooperation,” ISPR said, without sharing much detail about the visit.
It will be the COAS's first official visit to Beijing which Pakistan and China, longtime Asian allies, who have a longstanding strategic partnership that includes military cooperation. Ties between the two sides date back to 1950 when Islamabad recognized the People's Republic of China.
Over the years, the relationship has become stronger, with two countries cooperating in various military fields over the years.
From Military exercises to sharing of defense equipment and formal training and education to Intelligence sharing, China helped Pakistan in several fields including enhancing border security.
Overall, the military cooperation between 'Iron Brothers' is seen as an important aspect of their strategic partnership, and it is expected to continue in the years to come.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
