Pakistan

Ruling coalition meets today to discuss talks with PTI as Supreme Court's deadline ends today

09:44 AM | 26 Apr, 2023
Ruling coalition meets today to discuss talks with PTI as Supreme Court’s deadline ends today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ruling alliance members are scheduled to meet today to exchange views on negotiations with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the directions of the country’s top court.

Reports in local media suggest that PML-N and members of PDM are slated to participate in the crucial meeting while Nawaz Sharif may join the meeting virtually.

Before Eid, Foreign Minister and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto called for dialogue with the former ruling party but PDM chief Fazlur Rehman dismissed the proposal.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that PML-N has asked Ayaz Sadiq to approach Asad Qaiser to chalk out future strategy.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave more time to the political parties to develop consensus on the holding of elections as it adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking polls of all the national and provincial assemblies simultaneously.

The bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar had directed the ruling coalition and PTI to start dialogue. At the same time, the top court maintained that it would not roll back its order fixing May 14 as the date for elections to the Punjab Assembly.

During the hearing, the coalition parties expressed willingness to engage in talks with opposition after Eid, but Justice Bandial directed them to hold the talks today.

More to follow...

