Search

Pakistan

Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu leads Indian delegation to Kartarpur

07:53 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu leads Indian delegation to Kartarpur
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu along with a 35-member delegation reached Darbar Baba Guru Nanak Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Sidhu and the delegation were received by Kartarpur Deputy Secretary Saifullah Khokhar at the border terminal.

As he stepped into Pakistan, the former cricketer bowed his head at the Durbar of Baba Guru Nanak and attended prayers. The delegation also had delicacies in the ‘Langar Hall’.

The delegation appreciated the Pakistani hospitality and initiatives taken by the government to facilitate the Sikh yatrees. 

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with the delegation will return to India later today. 

Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs ...

12:25 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif to contest election

12:42 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Pakistan’s Seema Haider announces pregnancy with Indian husband ...

07:14 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Diplomatic Harmony Unveiled: Pakistan-China Institute hosts ...

02:16 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims despite strained ties

06:31 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Ranjit Singh’s statue to be installed in Kartarpur

Pakistan

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

Advertisement

Latest

09:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat Nepal to register 2nd victory in U19 World Cup

Gold & Silver Rate

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: