Alizeh Shah leaves jaws dropped in latest pictures
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah has left fans in awe with her latest gorgeous pictures.
The Ehd-e-Wafa girl, who never fails to stun her fans with her jaw-dropping fashion statements, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself.
Shah’s glam look in an ethnic outfit works like a magnet and pictures soon went viral on social media platforms. "Ugh cant think of a good caption," she said while struggling to find words for the post.
View this post on Instagram
Shah remained one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the photo-sharing platform.
Alizeh Shah lands in hot waters as production ... 11:36 AM | 1 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she shot to ...
The 22-year-old has proved her mettle in the local showbiz industry by playing diverse roles. She is however known for her appearance in Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman. Tanaa Banaa, and Bebasi.
- No objection on returning Maryam Nawaz’s passport, NAB tells court01:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
-
- GCU Vice Chancellor faces wrath over PTI's political gathering11:49 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Sajid Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to summit eighth highest peak ...11:24 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
- NSC huddle: Top civil-military leaders to discuss audio leaks after ...10:51 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Rihanna gears up to headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime 202310:29 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022