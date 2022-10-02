Pakistan Railways’ fares go up as operation resumes after massive floods (Check new fares here)
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
Pakistan Railways’ fares go up as operation resumes after massive floods (Check new fares here)
Source: Pakistan Railways
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in fares of passenger trains as operations restarted after rebuilding and maintenance efforts following the receding of flood water.

In a notification, Railways announced updated fares for various classes. The fare of AC sleeper class of Khyber Mail running between port city Karachi and Peshawar via Lahore has been jacked up to Rs11,000.

With an increase, the AC business class fare has soared to Rs8,000, and passengers traveling in AC standard will have to pay Rs7,000. The fare of the economy class has been increased to Rs3,000.

The new fare of AC business class of Karakoram Express traveling from Lahore and Karachi has been increased to Rs7,000 and for economy class, it will be Rs3,000.

AC sleeper class of Karachi Express between Lahore and Karachi will cost Rs9,000, AC business class fare Rs7,000, AC standard class Rs5,000, and economy class Rs3,000.

The notification has been issued to all divisional superintendents and divisional commercial officers across the country regarding the updated fares from October 2.

Pakistan Railways all set to receive 40 ... 09:58 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

KARACHI – The Pakistan Railways is set to receive the first 40 of more than 200 modern, high-speed passenger ...

More From This Category
US cipher is a reality, says PTI
05:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
‘Khalistan-Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Aam ...
04:03 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
Pakistan issues fresh travel advisory for ...
03:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
Cabinet gives go-ahead to start probe into audio ...
12:51 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
IHC opens doors on Sunday, approves Imran Khan's ...
10:49 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief arrives in US, set to meet ...
10:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar's new bold photoshoot in transparent saree goes viral
01:49 PM | 2 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr