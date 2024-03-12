Search

World

Indian Air Force's fighter jet Tejas crashes for first time

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
In first such incident since its induction nearly eight years ago, a domestically made fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in the western state of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement that the pilot was able to eject safely. 

As India seeks to shed its reputation as one of the world’s biggest importers of defence equipment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been pushing for local manufacturing.

The light combat jet, called Tejas, meaning flame or brilliance in Sanskrit, was inducted into the force in 2016 after a long wait in India’s efforts to modernise its largely Soviet-era fleet.

Tuesday’s crash breaks the jet’s safety record since its first test flight more than two decades ago, says an Indian Air Force officer.

Modi set out big ambitions last year to more than triple the value of annual defence exports to $5 billion by 2025 from 2023 levels and his government has been making diplomatic efforts to export the Tejas.

The Indian government in 2021 gave a $6bn contract to state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, opening a new tab for 83 Tejas jets.

The Tejas has been beset by design and other challenges and was once rejected by the Indian Navy as too heavy.

