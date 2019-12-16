"APS carnage will never be forgotten": COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday has said that the Army Public School carnage that claimed over 140 lives including students and teachers will never be forgotten.

In a tweet, the top army official saluted to the bravery martyrs and their families and told that five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts.

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families. We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/Swv1ocF3gO — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2019

The COAS said that “We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation.”

“United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan”, he added.

Today, the nation is remembering the painful massacre of APS on its fifth anniversary.

On 16 December 2014, six terrorists affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had stormed the School and martyred one hundred and forty-seven students and teachers.

Following the deadliest APS attack, political parties and security departments formed a National Action Plan (NAP) to eradicate extremism and terrorism prompting the government to declare an all-out war against terrorist outfits.