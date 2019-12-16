Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
KARACHI - Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain , who people have been obsessed with after their engagement at the Lux Style Awards 2019, seem to be gearing up to take the next big step.
The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor, in her recent Instagram post, shared an adorable picture with love of her life, Yasir Hussain . The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption. “I have never met a man as supportive as you, my love,” she said.
Iqra’s post also hinted that the duo might be finally gearing up to tie a knot.“Counting days till we become official,” she said.
Iqra Aziz posts sweet birthday greetings to her ... 01:32 PM | 29 Nov, 2019
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz turned fiancé Yasir Hussain’s birthday into a very special day ...
Earlier in June, during an Instagram question and answer session, Yasir had hinted that the couple may get married in 2019.
