Meera all praise for Savera Nadeem in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Pakistani controversial star Meera has recently applauded the acclaimed TV star Savera Nadeem for her performance in Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Savera Nadeem is undoubtedly one of the most loved TV celebrities in the country. Her dashing entry in the drama has caught the eyes of her fans again and put the versatile actress right back into the spotlight.

Meera Jee posted a screenshot of Savera Nadeem from her ongoing drama and shared it on Instagram with the caption: "My favourite character #marypasstumho # brilliant actress and amazing performance and the characterization and the dialogues all the stars and the entire cost of the drama they did so well."

Here is the post:

Meera Jee was last seen in multi-starrer, Baaji, which was touted to be one of the best performances by the actress.

