Meera claims she's received death threats
Web Desk
12:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
Meera claims she's received death threats
Share

LAHORE - Pakistani actress Meera has claimed of receiving life threats from unknown suspects and demanded the government to provide her foolproof security.

In a video message, the actress said that she wants to promote her blockbuster movie Baaji which has been re-released in Pakistan. However, the threat calls are disturbing me and my activities, she added.

Moreover, Meera has requested the concerned authorities to ensure her security.  

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr