Meera claims she's received death threats

LAHORE - Pakistani actress Meera has claimed of receiving life threats from unknown suspects and demanded the government to provide her foolproof security.

In a video message, the actress said that she wants to promote her blockbuster movie Baaji which has been re-released in Pakistan. However, the threat calls are disturbing me and my activities, she added.

Moreover, Meera has requested the concerned authorities to ensure her security.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.