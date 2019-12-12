Meera claims she's received death threats
12:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
Share
LAHORE - Pakistani actress Meera has claimed of receiving life threats from unknown suspects and demanded the government to provide her foolproof security.
In a video message, the actress said that she wants to promote her blockbuster movie Baaji which has been re-released in Pakistan. However, the threat calls are disturbing me and my activities, she added.
Moreover, Meera has requested the concerned authorities to ensure her security.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast outside Peshawar High ...05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Samsung chairman jailed for union sabotage05:20 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Sangakkara to lead MCC squad during Pakistan tour in 202004:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Kuala Lumpur Summit: Malaysia hosts leaders, delegates from 20+ ...04:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019