Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to the 'slap of the century'
Share
KARACHI - Humayun Saaed and Ayeza Khan starrer Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan at the moment. With its star-studded cast and interesting storyline, the show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night.
During the last week, producers had hinted at the ‘surprise entry’ of a new character in the show. That character was Shehwar’s (played by Adnan Siddiqui) wife, Maham (Savera Nadeem).
In the latest episode, Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) had convinced Shehwar to marry her. While she was getting ready for her nikkah, an unexpected guest visits her. Maham, who had just returned from the US to discover her husband’s marriage plans, entered Ayeza’s bedroom and slapped her as soon as she saw her, and said: “I am Shehwar’s wife.”
Ayeza Khan called it the “slap of the century” on her Instagram account.
Earlier, Danish (Humayun Saeed) slapping Shehwar was lauded by fans. The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay.
Here's how the internet has reacted to the epic scene:
I was just waiting for this time...— Muzafar Hussain Bhara 🇵🇰 (@Bhara_Saeen) December 7, 2019
And finally the decline of Mehwish beginning from this episode.#MerePassTumHo absolutely winning the hearts.
Though the story going towards the end but nothing boring till now even our interest increasing day by day.
Thanks👉 @iamhumayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/pearCa5bFJ
Yes.. i was waiting for this.. bcoz practically i have same experience like this Drama— Muhammad Shami (@Muhammadshamii1) December 8, 2019
Hisab Baraber !— Johar Ali 🎂25-Dec🎊 (@Iam_VillageBoy) December 8, 2019
Good One 😁😆#MerePassTumHo pic.twitter.com/7dyuxhZsUA
WWE version of Thappar wala scene of #MerePassTumHo ... 😂 pic.twitter.com/BcNgqIZI4o— Muhammad Owais 🇵🇰 (@xmowais) December 9, 2019
Who's is currently your most favourite character of #MerePassTumHo? #ARYDigital #HumayunSaeed #AyezaKhan #AdnanSiddiqui #HiraMani #SaveraNadeem pic.twitter.com/j98rMfmsyc— Mere Paas Tum Ho (@MPTH_Official) December 8, 2019
Most Dangerous Entries in the World! 🔥👌#MerePassTumHo! ❤ pic.twitter.com/RSXA9k4Ten— Muhammad Shami (@Muhammadshamii1) December 8, 2019
Love this one #MerePaasTumHo pic.twitter.com/JVPd6r4KQ7— warda (@wardahathar1) December 8, 2019
Jitni tawaju se yeh drama dekhty ho. Utna dehan kabhi parhai py bhi de diya kro #MerePassTumHo pic.twitter.com/wCjzrOkfrk— Blue_Sapphire 💙 (@BlueSap26) December 8, 2019
Danish you liar 🤥 telling his son the fake profit of 35,000,000 , total profit danish has earned with 7 lac shares is 29,120,000 , because he bought it at 11.20 and the the current rate is 52.80 , earning him 42.60 Rs per share 🙄 #MerePassTumHo— Ali Shaan ✪ (@imalishaan) December 8, 2019
#EhdEWafa
Desi Mom's when Mehwish got slapped #MerePassTumHo pic.twitter.com/nUSujxpUuJ— Rana Shahzaib (@Ranashahzaib66) December 8, 2019
What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments section below.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019