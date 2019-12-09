Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to the 'slap of the century'

KARACHI - Humayun Saaed and Ayeza Khan starrer Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan at the moment. With its star-studded cast and interesting storyline, the show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night.

During the last week, producers had hinted at the ‘surprise entry’ of a new character in the show. That character was Shehwar’s (played by Adnan Siddiqui) wife, Maham (Savera Nadeem).

In the latest episode, Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) had convinced Shehwar to marry her. While she was getting ready for her nikkah, an unexpected guest visits her. Maham, who had just returned from the US to discover her husband’s marriage plans, entered Ayeza’s bedroom and slapped her as soon as she saw her, and said: “I am Shehwar’s wife.”

Ayeza Khan called it the “slap of the century” on her Instagram account.

Earlier, Danish (Humayun Saeed) slapping Shehwar was lauded by fans. The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay.

Here's how the internet has reacted to the epic scene:

I was just waiting for this time...

And finally the decline of Mehwish beginning from this episode.#MerePassTumHo absolutely winning the hearts.

Though the story going towards the end but nothing boring till now even our interest increasing day by day.

Thanks👉 @iamhumayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/pearCa5bFJ — Muzafar Hussain Bhara 🇵🇰 (@Bhara_Saeen) December 7, 2019

Yes.. i was waiting for this.. bcoz practically i have same experience like this Drama — Muhammad Shami (@Muhammadshamii1) December 8, 2019

WWE version of Thappar wala scene of #MerePassTumHo ... 😂 pic.twitter.com/BcNgqIZI4o — Muhammad Owais 🇵🇰 (@xmowais) December 9, 2019

Jitni tawaju se yeh drama dekhty ho. Utna dehan kabhi parhai py bhi de diya kro #MerePassTumHo pic.twitter.com/wCjzrOkfrk — Blue_Sapphire 💙 (@BlueSap26) December 8, 2019

Danish you liar 🤥 telling his son the fake profit of 35,000,000 , total profit danish has earned with 7 lac shares is 29,120,000 , because he bought it at 11.20 and the the current rate is 52.80 , earning him 42.60 Rs per share 🙄 #MerePassTumHo

#EhdEWafa — Ali Shaan ✪ (@imalishaan) December 8, 2019

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments section below.