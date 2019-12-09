Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to the 'slap of the century'
Web Desk
01:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
KARACHI - Humayun Saaed and Ayeza Khan starrer Meray Paas Tum Ho  is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan at the moment. With its star-studded cast and interesting storyline, the show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night.

During the last week, producers had hinted at the ‘surprise entry’ of a new character in the show. That character was Shehwar’s (played by Adnan Siddiqui) wife, Maham (Savera Nadeem).

In the latest episode, Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) had convinced Shehwar to marry her. While she was getting ready for her nikkah, an unexpected guest visits her. Maham, who had just returned from the US to discover her husband’s marriage plans, entered Ayeza’s bedroom and slapped her as soon as she saw her, and said: “I am Shehwar’s wife.”

Ayeza Khan called it the “slap of the century” on her Instagram account.

Earlier, Danish (Humayun Saeed) slapping Shehwar was lauded by fans. The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay.

Here's how the internet has reacted to the epic scene:

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

