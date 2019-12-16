More than 100 injured during clashes over anti-Muslim citizenship law in India
11:38 AM | 16 Dec, 2019
More than 100 injured during clashes over anti-Muslim citizenship law in India
NEW DELHI - More than one hundred protesters have been injured during clashes with police over an anti-Muslim citizenship law in capital New Delhi.

According to Indian media, Indian police used tear gas and truncheons against thousands of protesters who had gathered near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

The police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus by force and torched staff and students to leave the campus. 

Hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the New Delhi police headquarters to protest against alleged police brutality and the detention of students.

The demonstrators set fire to tyres, staged sit-ins on roads and torched buses.

Indian authorities ordered all schools in Delhi to remain closed today. The Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh state were also closed after student protesters clashed with police on yesterday.

Delhi Metro services have also been shut in various parts of southeast Delhi in the wake of Sunday evening's intense violence.

Meanwhile, violent protests in northeast India against an anti-Muslim citizenship law continued. A highway connecting West Bengal and Assam was blocked in several places when protesters burnt tires, demanding the law be scrapped. Violence was also reported in Patna, the capital of the eastern state of Bihar, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The death toll from violent protests in northeast India has risen to six in the five days of unrest.

