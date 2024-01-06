Canada issues ‘high degree of caution' advisory for Pakistan amid terror attacks

OTTAWA – Canadian government has shared a new travel advisory for Pakistan, asking its citizens ‘to exercise a high degree of caution’ as the South Asian country is reeling under a fresh wave of terrorism.

In latest travel advisory, Canada cited a security situation and warned its citizens not to visit specific locations including the area near the Afghan border.

It warned Canadian nationals to be highly cautious due to the current security situation and the risk of terrorism, highlighting concerns about civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping in the region.

It said Canadians should be cautioned from traveling within 50 kilometers of the Afghanistan border, within 10 kilometers of the borders with India and Iran, and within 10 kilometers of the Line of Control (LoC), except at the official crossings of Wagah Border and Khunjerab Pass.

The advisory also points out certain regions, including parts of the Karakoram Highway, Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (excluding certain districts), as risky for travel.

Islamabad has witnessed a sharp increase in terror activities, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

Pakistan witnessed increase of 17 percent in terror attacks that hit the country in 2023, the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) report said. Around 306 militant attacks took place in Pakistan in 2023, including 23 suicide bombings, which killed 693 people and injured 1,124 others.