Canada issues ‘high degree of caution' advisory for Pakistan amid terror attacks

OTTAWA – Canadian government has shared a new travel advisory for Pakistan, asking its citizens ‘to exercise a high degree of caution’ as the South Asian country is reeling under a fresh wave of terrorism.
In latest travel advisory, Canada cited a security situation and warned its citizens not to visit specific locations including the area near the Afghan border.
It warned Canadian nationals to be highly cautious due to the current security situation and the risk of terrorism, highlighting concerns about civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping in the region.
It said Canadians should be cautioned from traveling within 50 kilometers of the Afghanistan border, within 10 kilometers of the borders with India and Iran, and within 10 kilometers of the Line of Control (LoC), except at the official crossings of Wagah Border and Khunjerab Pass.
The advisory also points out certain regions, including parts of the Karakoram Highway, Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (excluding certain districts), as risky for travel.
Islamabad has witnessed a sharp increase in terror activities, particularly in KP and Balochistan.
Pakistan witnessed increase of 17 percent in terror attacks that hit the country in 2023, the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) report said. Around 306 militant attacks took place in Pakistan in 2023, including 23 suicide bombings, which killed 693 people and injured 1,124 others.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
