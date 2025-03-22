Earthquake jolts Mingora and surrounding areas

MINGORA – A mild earthquake struck Mingora and its surrounding areas on Saturday, causing momentary panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale. The tremor originated from the Hindu Kush mountain range at a depth of 73 kilometers.

Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported following the seismic activity.

Earlier in the day, at 10:26 AM, another earthquake was recorded off the southeastern coast of Ormara, Balochistan. The tremor, measuring 4.8 in magnitude, had a depth of 18 kilometers and was centered in the Arabian Sea, according to the Seismological Center.

Despite the back-to-back tremors, no significant damage or casualties have been reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.