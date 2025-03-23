Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nation marks 85th Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal, military parade

ISLAMABAD – Nation is celebrating 85th Pakistan Day today on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervor, and renewed pledge to transform the nation into a true Islamic and welfare state, in alignment with the vision of the founder of Pakistan.

March 23 marks historic Lahore Resolution, which was passed on March 23, 1940, which set the path for the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent. The resolution remains a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s history, symbolizing the determination and aspirations of the Muslim community in the region.

The day started with a thirty-one-gun salute in capital Islamabad and a twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques following Fajr prayers, seeking divine blessings for the nation’s progress and prosperity.

One of the key events for the day is the Pakistan Day Military Parade, which will take place in Islamabad at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Due to the ongoing month of Ramadan, the parade is being held on a limited scale. President Asif Ali Zardari is the chief guest for the occasion, marking the significance of this historic day.

Forces of all three branches of the armed forces are taking part while Pakistan Air Force fighter jets will perform an aerial flypast, showcasing the nation’s defense capabilities.

Special programs are being broadcast on Radio Pakistan and PTV to honor the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement and to highlight the significance of the day in shaping the nation’s identity.

