5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship from Nov 1

Registration of international players for the five-day mega event in progress

Web Desk
07:36 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship from Nov 1

The coveted 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship being organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), will start from November 1. The registration process of international players for this five-day mega event is in full swing.

The mega event is to be played from November 1 to 5 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, the top taekwondo players from all over the world will participate in the senior category competitions of Kyorugi and Poomsae).

PTF President Colonel (Retd) Waseem Janjua has hailed the hosting of the 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship given to Pakistan by the Asian Taekwondo Federation and said that the PTF had organized the 4th Asian Open in Pakistan last year as well. 

Through sports, the positive image of Pakistan can be promoted. Such international events in the country will be beneficial in the professional development of our progress and they will learn a lot and gain experience in competition with their international contemporaries.  

Col (Retd) Waseem Janjua further said that the world's best players, international referees, and officials of the Asian Taekwondo Federation will also come to Pakistan to participate in the championship. The arrangements for the fifth edition of the event are being finalised.

