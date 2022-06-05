Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala
Share
GUJRANWALA – Pakistan’s known weightlifter Talha Talib’s motorcycle was stolen outside his house in Gujranwala.
Talha Talib, who represented Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics, filed a complaint with the Sabzi Mandi police in Gujranwala. He urged the law enforcers to arrest the suspect at the earliest and recover his motorbike.
Talib was robbed of Rs325,000 in prize money by an imposter last year.
A man, presenting himself as the personal assistant of a federal minister, had called his father on August 16 and conveyed that the minister wanted to gift a vehicle to Talha Talib over his success in the Olympics.
Capt Safdar, PML-N MPA indicted in sedition case 10:28 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
GUJRANWALA – A Gujranwala court on Saturday indicted PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and MPA Imran ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
-
- Security beefed up around Bani Gala as Imran Khan likely to return ...02:00 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala01:27 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz calls for grand dialogue to get Pakistan out of crisis12:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire11:00 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Suspected killers caught on CCTV10:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022