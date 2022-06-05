Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – Pakistan’s known weightlifter Talha Talib’s motorcycle was stolen outside his house in Gujranwala.

Talha Talib, who represented Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics, filed a complaint with the Sabzi Mandi police in Gujranwala. He urged the law enforcers to arrest the suspect at the earliest and recover his motorbike.

Talib was robbed of Rs325,000 in prize money by an imposter last year.

A man, presenting himself as the personal assistant of a federal minister, had called his father on August 16 and conveyed that the minister wanted to gift a vehicle to Talha Talib over his success in the Olympics.