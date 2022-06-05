Security beefed up around Bani Gala as Imran Khan likely to return from Peshawar

ISLAMABAD –Islamabad Police on Sunday tightened security around former premier Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala after media reports emerged that he was likely to return to the federal capital from Peshawar.

Khan moved to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province ruled by his political party, from where he initiated “Azadi March” in May to bring down the coalition-government.

The former PM was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April. Later, he launched a major anti-government campaign against the new administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“In view of the expected arrival of [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert,” the Islamabad Police said in a statement posted on Twitter. “However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan’s team.”

The statement noted the government had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the capital to prevent congregations.

“Islamabad Police will provide complete security to [Imran Khan] as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from Security teams of Imran Khan as well,” added the statement.