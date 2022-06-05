EX-PM Imran Khan returns to Bani Gala amid heightened security

PTI chief yet to announce the date for the next round of 'Azadi March'

Web Desk
03:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has returned to his famous residence in the federal capital.

Reports in local media said the defiant politician is chairing a meeting of the party’s core committee at his residence in Bani gala.

Police in the capital also beefed up security around Khan’s residence after reports of his return to Islamabad from KP capital Peshawar.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah assured foolproof security to the PTI chief upon his return to Islamabad. Minister mentioned that Khan was still being provided with security as per the law by the federal government.

The PML-N leader mentioned that security personnel deployed to protect the PTI chief are still performing their duty, adding that security personnel would arrest the former PM after the expiration of his bail on June 25.

Khan was booked in several cases for allegedly fomenting violence during the long march on May 25.

Earlier this week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Imran Khan protective bail for three weeks in cases registered against him by the government in light of his ‘Azadi March’.

PTI chief, who was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote, launched a major anti-government campaign against the new administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while calling for the dissolution of assemblies and early polls in the country.

Khan earlier traveled to Peshawar where he started a march in May to bring down the government. He stayed in the northwestern region after calling off his protest shortly after entering the federal capital.

Nora Fatehi's new bold dance video goes viral
02:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

