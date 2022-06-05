'Road to Makkah’: Pakistan’s first Hajj flight to take off from Islamabad tomorrow
Web Desk
04:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
'Road to Makkah’: Pakistan’s first Hajj flight to take off from Islamabad tomorrow
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Hajj 2022 flight operations are set to start with the first flight leaving from Islamabad International Airport at 3:30 am on June 6.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson told the local media outlet that the Hajj flight from Multan and Lahore will fly for Madinah tomorrow at 04:30 PM, and at 1:55 pm, carrying hundreds of pilgrims.

Kingdom has launched the Road to Makkah initiative in several countries including Pakistan for the fourth year since launching the initiative for the first time before the Covid pandemic in 2019.

It aimed to receive the pilgrims and complete their procedures from their countries with ease.

The South Asian country will be operating 42 flights to transport 14,007 pilgrims from the Islamabad airport.

Earlier, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor and KSA’s ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki visited the Islamabad airport to observe the pre-departure immigration arrangements. Both expressed their satisfaction and appreciated the arrangements made at Islamabad International Airport.

How much will this year's Hajj cost for ... 08:47 PM | 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced the expenses for ...

Kingdom allowed up to one million people join the Hajj pilgrimage this year, expanding it to foreign pilgrims after two years of Covid pandemic.

The fifth most populous country has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 traveling using private operators.

More From This Category
Dua Zehra: Missing Karachi teen finally recovered ...
06:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills
04:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
EX-PM Imran Khan returns to Bani Gala amid ...
03:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Security beefed up around Bani Gala as Imran Khan ...
02:00 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala
01:27 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz calls for grand dialogue to get ...
12:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
02:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr