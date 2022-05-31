How much will this year's Hajj cost for Pakistanis under govt scheme?
How much will this year's Hajj cost for Pakistanis under govt scheme?
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced the expenses for this year’s Hajj under the government scheme.

Addressing a press conference in the country’s federal capital, the minister revealed that the Hajj expenses for the northern region will cost nearly Rs0.85 million while the expenses for the southern region are up to Rs0.86 million.

The newly installed government will provide an Rs150,000 subsidy to each Hajj pilgrim, the Minister announced while breaking down the expenses of the holy sojourn.

Breakdown

•             Rs112,000 - stay in Makkah

•             Rs38,000 - stay in Madina

•             Rs84,500 - transport

•             Rs56,000 - food

•             Rs300,000 - Hajj expenses for Saudi Arabia

•             Rs45,000 - animal sacrifice

•             Rs16,000 - visa fee

The Religious Affairs minister also maintained that the Hajj package is finalized after the cabinet’s nod, saying the incumbent government inherited an expensive package from the previous regime.

He even maintained that without subsidy, the expenses would have crossed Rs1 million. He also assured all pilgrims about the arrangements including stay in the holiest cities.

The minister also revealed that the South Asian country received a limited Hajj quota this year. The country’s quota has been reduced from 180,000 to 81,210, he added.

Meanwhile, the first flight of the country's national flag carrier for the pilgrims will leave for Madina from Islamabad on June 6.

