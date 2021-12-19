Pakistani minister Shibli Faraz comes under attack in KPK
PESHAWAR – Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have sprung into action after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz narrowly escaped an attack in Dara Adam Khel area Kohat district on Sunday.
Both Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed and condemned the 'gun' attack by unidentified assailants. The interior minister also summoned a report on the incident from the provincial police chief.
On the other hand, a DIG Kohat Police said people protesting against ongoing local bodies elections in the northwestern province pelted stones at the minister’s car while he was on his way to Kohat.
Police have cordoned off the area while further investigation was underway.
At least 2 killed, 4 injured in attack on ANP ...
PESHAWAR – At least two persons were killed, while four others suffered injuries in an attack on the Awami ...
Earlier today, two people were killed and four injured in a bomb blast in KPK’s Bajaur tribal district.
More info to follow
