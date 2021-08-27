Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces grants, mentorship for female filmmakers

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has announced a mentorship programme that aims to empower female filmmakers in Pakistan.

The recipient of two Academy Awards is on a quest to encourage aspiring female storytellers through her newly formed grants and mentorship programme called Patakha Pictures.

Turning to her social media handles, the 42-year-old announced the launch of the new platform and delved into details about the story behind it.

"Telling stories that matter is important to me and I also know how hard it is to find the finances and mentorship to do so. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (@sharmeenobaidchinoy)

"At SOC Films we routinely get emails, calls and visits from young women across Pakistan who want to be able to tell their stories," , she said.

"Today I'm launching a platform that I hope will help them do so. A small grants and mentorship programme for female filmmakers across Pakistan who want to work in short form storytelling."

"I hope in a few years from now this platform will enable a filmmaker to represent our country at The Academy," she concluded.

Obaid-Chinoy heads SOC Films, a film house that produced the Oscar-winning documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, helping the filmmaker bag her second Academy Award. She won her first Oscar with the documentary Saving Face released in 2012.

Earlier, the acclaimed filmmaker had launched Pakistan’s first digital platform that is dedicated to the religious minority groups in the country.