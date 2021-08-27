Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces grants, mentorship for female filmmakers
Share
Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has announced a mentorship programme that aims to empower female filmmakers in Pakistan.
The recipient of two Academy Awards is on a quest to encourage aspiring female storytellers through her newly formed grants and mentorship programme called Patakha Pictures.
Turning to her social media handles, the 42-year-old announced the launch of the new platform and delved into details about the story behind it.
"Telling stories that matter is important to me and I also know how hard it is to find the finances and mentorship to do so. "
View this post on Instagram
"At SOC Films we routinely get emails, calls and visits from young women across Pakistan who want to be able to tell their stories," , she said.
"Today I'm launching a platform that I hope will help them do so. A small grants and mentorship programme for female filmmakers across Pakistan who want to work in short form storytelling."
"I hope in a few years from now this platform will enable a filmmaker to represent our country at The Academy," she concluded.
Obaid-Chinoy heads SOC Films, a film house that produced the Oscar-winning documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, helping the filmmaker bag her second Academy Award. She won her first Oscar with the documentary Saving Face released in 2012.
Earlier, the acclaimed filmmaker had launched Pakistan’s first digital platform that is dedicated to the religious minority groups in the country.
Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy 04:30 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Sonya Hussain has finally responded to the backlash that has been directed at her over scrutinising Mahira Khan’s ...
- TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum celebrate sister's ...05:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- The Borderless Phantom X brings an aesthetic look to modern users04:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- LIVE: DG ISPR holds press briefing on Afghanistan crisis04:17 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Nine killed, 90 wounded in Kazakhstan arms depot blasts03:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite pictures from son's wedding03:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021