Nine killed, 90 wounded in Kazakhstan arms depot blasts
Share
ALMATY – The death toll from a series of blasts at an ammunition warehouse in Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region has reached nine, officials said on Friday.
Blasts triggered by Thursday's fire at a Kazakh munitions storage facility also wounded 90 others, authorities in the central Asian nation said.
At least 10 explosions were reported while it remains unclear what caused the fire at the military base in the southern province of Zhambyl where engineering explosives were stored, Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev told a briefing.
Four people remained missing, according to the government.
Authorities evacuated hundreds of people from the nearby area and closed the main road linking the province to the biggest city of Almaty.
Separately, traffic and railway authorities said they were closing off a road and a railroad passing through the area.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the incident was being investigated.
- TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum celebrate sister's ...05:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- The Borderless Phantom X brings an aesthetic look to modern users04:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- LIVE: DG ISPR holds press briefing on Afghanistan crisis04:17 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Nine killed, 90 wounded in Kazakhstan arms depot blasts03:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite pictures from son's wedding03:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021