Iqbal Hameedur Rehman appointed Federal Shariat Court chief justice

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman as chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court.

Justice Rehman has been appointed for three years, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

He has replaced Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, who was appointed acting chief justice of the top Islamic court earlier this month.

The Federal Shariat Court is a constitutional court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which has the power to examine and determine whether the laws of the country comply with Sharia law.