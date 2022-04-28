Pakistan’s top Islamic court issues landmark ruling against interest-based financial system
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariat Court on Wednesday said that interest taken by banks on any type of loan falls within the category of Riba that is prohibited in Islam.
The full bench of the top Islamic court headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, and comprising Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar and Mr. Justice Khadim Hussain M. Shaikh reserved the judgment against Riba case on April 12.
The long-pending Riba case was remanded by the Shariat Appellate Bench Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2002.
Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar announced the verdict, stating introducing interest-free banking system in Pakistan is possible as it is being practiced by some institutions in the country.
The Shariah court has given the federal government five years to develop a financial system in line with Islamic teachings in five years, adding that the Riba-based financial system must be abolished.
Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq hailed the Federal Shariah Court's ruling historic, saying they will put pressure on the government to implement the verdict as soon as possible.
More to follow...
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- ECP takes notice after Imran Khan calls CEC 'planted agent' of PML-N12:54 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Women graduate student ‘identified’ as suicide bomber in Karachi ...12:07 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan’s top Islamic court issues landmark ruling against ...11:25 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
- 100-year-old Brazilian sets world record for longest career in same ...10:50 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan beat Netherlands in first hockey match of Europe tour10:11 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash04:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video goes viral11:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- 'Fraud' - Saba Qamar drops first teaser of upcoming drama07:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022