ECP takes notice after Imran Khan calls CEC 'planted agent' of PML-N

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday took notice of statements made by former prime minister Imran Khan against the commission and its chief during a gathering in Peshawar.

The top election body has sought record of Khan’s Wednesday speech at the workers convention from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

Lashing out at the ECP Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the former premier called him a “planted agent” of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said that CEC had lost his credibility and he should step down from the post immediately.

The PTI chairman urged party supporters to launch a campaign to get signatures on an online petition against the CEC.

Khan has been slamming the ECP, which is close to conclude a long-pending foreign funding case against PTI, since his ouster from the PM office through a no-confidence motion.

He hoped that his party will emerge victorious in the foreign funding case.

Meanwhile, ECP has turned down a PTI petition to combine foreign funding cases of all parties before issuing verdict on PTI’s case.