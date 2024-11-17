CM Maryam Nawaz announces free livestock for widows, divorcees of South Punjab

LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced livestock support for South Punjab widows and divorcees.

Maryam Nawaz has launched a historic R2 billion package for 11,000 underprivileged rural women in South Punjab. Under the initiative, widows and divorcees will receive cows and buffaloes to support their livelihoods.

The program will cover districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. Beneficiaries can earn a respectable income by rearing livestock and selling milk.

This livestock project also aims to boost milk production by promoting high-quality breeds. Eligible women across 12 districts can apply for the program, which prioritizes the financial empowerment of rural women.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that prosperity and growth are the rights of every woman in Punjab, and the project will contribute to achieving these goals while enhancing dairy and meat production.