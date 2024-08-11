Mark Zuckerberg becomes third richest person in world

Meta's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg, has been the most successful in accumulating wealth globally during 2024.

According to a Bloomberg report, Facebook's founder and Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has surpassed France's Bernard Arnault to become the third richest person in the world.

Meta's second-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations, increasing Mark Zuckerberg's wealth.

According to Bloomberg, this increase has brought Mark Zuckerberg's net worth to $184 billion, making him the third richest person in the world.

Bernard Arnault's assets are also valued at $184 billion, but he has been placed fourth on the list.

It is worth noting that Mark Zuckerberg had fallen significantly down the list of the world's richest individuals not long ago.

In 2022, Mark Zuckerberg, who was committed to developing the Metaverse, suffered substantial financial losses.

At one point, his wealth decreased by more than $100 billion, and he dropped out of the top 10 richest individuals in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth fell below $35 billion in 2022 as Meta's share prices rapidly declined.

However, in 2023, Mark Zuckerberg shifted his focus to the real world, taking steps to reduce Meta's expenses and investing more in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

These measures have proven beneficial for the company so far, and Mark Zuckerberg's wealth has increased by $55.7 billion this year.

Mark Zuckerberg owns 12.8% of Meta's shares, and his wealth is closely tied to them.

In contrast, Bernard Arnault has faced the most significant losses this year, with his wealth decreasing by $23.9 billion.

In April 2024, he was the world's richest person, but he has now dropped to fourth place.

It is noteworthy that Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $229 billion, while Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos is in second place with $190 billion.