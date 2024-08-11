Search

TechnologyWorld

Mark Zuckerberg becomes third richest person in world

Web Desk
04:47 PM | 11 Aug, 2024
Mark Zuckerberg becomes third richest person in world

Meta's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg, has been the most successful in accumulating wealth globally during 2024.

According to a Bloomberg report, Facebook's founder and Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has surpassed France's Bernard Arnault to become the third richest person in the world.

Meta's second-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations, increasing Mark Zuckerberg's wealth.

According to Bloomberg, this increase has brought Mark Zuckerberg's net worth to $184 billion, making him the third richest person in the world.

Bernard Arnault's assets are also valued at $184 billion, but he has been placed fourth on the list.

It is worth noting that Mark Zuckerberg had fallen significantly down the list of the world's richest individuals not long ago.

In 2022, Mark Zuckerberg, who was committed to developing the Metaverse, suffered substantial financial losses.

At one point, his wealth decreased by more than $100 billion, and he dropped out of the top 10 richest individuals in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth fell below $35 billion in 2022 as Meta's share prices rapidly declined.

However, in 2023, Mark Zuckerberg shifted his focus to the real world, taking steps to reduce Meta's expenses and investing more in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

These measures have proven beneficial for the company so far, and Mark Zuckerberg's wealth has increased by $55.7 billion this year.

Mark Zuckerberg owns 12.8% of Meta's shares, and his wealth is closely tied to them.

In contrast, Bernard Arnault has faced the most significant losses this year, with his wealth decreasing by $23.9 billion.

In April 2024, he was the world's richest person, but he has now dropped to fourth place.

It is noteworthy that Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $229 billion, while Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos is in second place with $190 billion.

Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as world's richest man once again

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:47 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg becomes third richest person in world

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

10:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Three arrested in India after police seize radioactive material worth ...

11:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's space agency shares latest photos from solar storm ...

04:38 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh Chief Justice resigns following student ultimatum

01:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Over 100 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school

Most viewed

11:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Brazil plane crash leaves all 62 on board dead

07:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Vinesh Phogat apologizes and announces retirement after ...

06:03 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Israeli PM Netanyahu apologizes for security failures during Hamas ...

12:08 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:41 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to receive buffalo as gift from father-in-law

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 11 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: