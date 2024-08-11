Governor House to host star-studded concert on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has announced a grand concert at Governor House on August 14th to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day, with over 1 million people expected to attend from across Sindh.

According to reports, the event will feature performances by renowned artists from Pakistan's music industry, including Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen, and Ali Zafar, among others. This celebration marks Pakistan's 77th anniversary and promises to be a magnificent display of patriotism and music.

During a press conference, Governor Kamran Tessori highlighted that Pakistan will celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm, and around 100,000 people will come together to sing the national anthem, showcasing their love for the country.

He also described the event as a special gift for the residents of Karachi, encouraging them to participate in the Independence Day celebrations and express their patriotism.