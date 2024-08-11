Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to receive buffalo as gift from father-in-law

LAHORE - Arshad Nadeem, who brought home a gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics, continues to be showered with rewards and accolades from across the country. Amidst the influx of gifts, his father-in-law, Muhammad Nawaz, has announced a unique and heartfelt present for his son-in-law—a buffalo.

Speaking to local media, Muhammad Nawaz expressed immense joy and pride in Arshad Nadeem's monumental achievement. He shared that the entire family is eagerly awaiting Arshad's return to give him a grand welcome. "We will shower him with flowers and celebrate his success to the fullest," said Nawaz.

When asked about the gift, Nawaz revealed, "I will give my son-in-law a buffalo as a token of our love and pride. It's a special gift—a milk-giving buffalo, which I hope will be a meaningful gesture for him."

Nawaz further shared details about his family, mentioning that he has seven children—four sons and three daughters. His youngest daughter married Arshad Nadeem six years ago, and the couple now has three children: two sons and a daughter. Their eldest daughter is in the first grade, while their older son has recently started school. The youngest son is still an infant.

Recalling the early days of Arshad Nadeem's marriage, Nawaz said, "When Arshad married my daughter, he was involved in small jobs and practiced javelin throwing at home. He always had a passion for the sport."

Nawaz also mentioned that his daughter, Arshad Nadeem’s wife, is a Hafiz-e-Quran. He proudly stated that they have always had a harmonious relationship with Arshad, and he has never complained. "Whenever he visited, he would happily eat whatever we served him," Nawaz added.

This announcement adds a personal touch to the national celebrations surrounding Arshad Nadeem's remarkable accomplishment, highlighting the pride and joy felt by his family and the entire nation.