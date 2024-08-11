Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to receive buffalo as gift from father-in-law

LAHORE - Arshad Nadeem, who brought home a gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics, continues to be showered with rewards and accolades from across the country. Amidst the influx of gifts, his father-in-law, Muhammad Nawaz, has announced a unique and heartfelt present for his son-in-law—a buffalo.
Speaking to local media, Muhammad Nawaz expressed immense joy and pride in Arshad Nadeem's monumental achievement. He shared that the entire family is eagerly awaiting Arshad's return to give him a grand welcome. "We will shower him with flowers and celebrate his success to the fullest," said Nawaz.
When asked about the gift, Nawaz revealed, "I will give my son-in-law a buffalo as a token of our love and pride. It's a special gift—a milk-giving buffalo, which I hope will be a meaningful gesture for him."
Nawaz further shared details about his family, mentioning that he has seven children—four sons and three daughters. His youngest daughter married Arshad Nadeem six years ago, and the couple now has three children: two sons and a daughter. Their eldest daughter is in the first grade, while their older son has recently started school. The youngest son is still an infant.
Recalling the early days of Arshad Nadeem's marriage, Nawaz said, "When Arshad married my daughter, he was involved in small jobs and practiced javelin throwing at home. He always had a passion for the sport."
Nawaz also mentioned that his daughter, Arshad Nadeem’s wife, is a Hafiz-e-Quran. He proudly stated that they have always had a harmonious relationship with Arshad, and he has never complained. "Whenever he visited, he would happily eat whatever we served him," Nawaz added.
This announcement adds a personal touch to the national celebrations surrounding Arshad Nadeem's remarkable accomplishment, highlighting the pride and joy felt by his family and the entire nation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
