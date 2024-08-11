In a first, Pakistani women engineers install 24 kW solar system in Karachi

KARACHI – For the first time in Pakistan's history, women engineers have installed a 24-kilowatt solar system on the roof of the Hussaini Orphanage (Nishtar Road).

As part of the ongoing empowerment of women engineers in Pakistan through the Ladies Fund Energy initiative, certified female engineers trained at NED University installed a 24-kilowatt solar system with six lithium batteries on the roof of the Hussaini Orphanage.

This marks the first time in Pakistan's history that a solar roof has been installed by women. A ceremony was held on the roof of the Hussaini Orphanage to celebrate this milestone, with a complete overview of the solar panels and system.

The training of 28 female engineers from NED University was a project aimed at empowering women and integrating them into the industry, carried out by the Dawood Global Foundation (DGF). Ladies Fund Energy Pvt Ltd partnered in implementing this project, designing the training, creating modules, and involving the women as interns and installers, leading to the female team's successful completion of the solar installation.

Dr. Mohsin Aman conducted the "Solar Roof Installation" training at NED University and was of international standard. Ladies Fund Energy designed a high-quality solar roof for the orphanage. For this course, 86 women engineers were on the waiting list, and DGF plans to continue this training with girls from interior Sindh in the next group.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab attended the event as the chief guest and expressed pride in the brave and dynamic female engineers of Karachi, who are the first installers for Ladies Fund Energy.

Mayor Wahab promised to provide land and funds for the training of 100 female engineers at NED University through the Dawood Global Foundation, for the government as well as KMC.

He also permitted Ladies Fund Energy to pitch their current tender for solarizing the KMC building.