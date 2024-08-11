In a first, Pakistani women engineers install 24 kW solar system in Karachi

KARACHI – For the first time in Pakistan's history, women engineers have installed a 24-kilowatt solar system on the roof of the Hussaini Orphanage (Nishtar Road).
As part of the ongoing empowerment of women engineers in Pakistan through the Ladies Fund Energy initiative, certified female engineers trained at NED University installed a 24-kilowatt solar system with six lithium batteries on the roof of the Hussaini Orphanage.
This marks the first time in Pakistan's history that a solar roof has been installed by women. A ceremony was held on the roof of the Hussaini Orphanage to celebrate this milestone, with a complete overview of the solar panels and system.
The training of 28 female engineers from NED University was a project aimed at empowering women and integrating them into the industry, carried out by the Dawood Global Foundation (DGF). Ladies Fund Energy Pvt Ltd partnered in implementing this project, designing the training, creating modules, and involving the women as interns and installers, leading to the female team's successful completion of the solar installation.
Dr. Mohsin Aman conducted the "Solar Roof Installation" training at NED University and was of international standard. Ladies Fund Energy designed a high-quality solar roof for the orphanage. For this course, 86 women engineers were on the waiting list, and DGF plans to continue this training with girls from interior Sindh in the next group.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab attended the event as the chief guest and expressed pride in the brave and dynamic female engineers of Karachi, who are the first installers for Ladies Fund Energy.
Mayor Wahab promised to provide land and funds for the training of 100 female engineers at NED University through the Dawood Global Foundation, for the government as well as KMC.
He also permitted Ladies Fund Energy to pitch their current tender for solarizing the KMC building.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
