Pakistan

Army officer martyred after being wounded in Tirah Valley

Web Desk
04:01 PM | 11 Aug, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army officer, Uzair Mahmood Malik, was martyred at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, on August 9, there was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at three different locations in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

At one of the locations, Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik bravely led his troops and killed four terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, he was severely injured. He was transferred to CMH Peshawar, where he was provided medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries today. The 24-year-old Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik was a resident of District Attock.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan's security forces are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices by our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

05:41 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Pakistan

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

