Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

Web Desk
10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism
Source: File photo

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday that he would introduce a resolution in response to the United States House of Representatives' call for an impartial investigation into alleged election irregularities in Pakistan’s recent national polls on February 8. Dar emphasized the importance of asserting Pakistan's sovereignty.

The US lawmakers had overwhelmingly passed a resolution urging Islamabad to uphold the democratic process, ensure the rule of law, and protect media and speech freedoms. This bipartisan-supported US resolution followed Pakistani elections that were marred by violence, communication blackouts, and delayed results, leading to allegations of rigging, which the Election Commission of Pakistan denied.

Addressing the National Assembly, Dar said, “We will bring a resolution in response to the US resolution. We must show our sovereignty. We must show our unity. We must show that we mean business. There is no sense to this [US resolution]. We can also criticize a number of things about other countries. But we refrain.”

He continued, “I believe that mutual dignity and respect is that they should reciprocate. We have taken notice of this, the draft resolution is ready. It will be shared with all the parliamentary leaders of both treasury benches and the opposition, and I would request that we must come in unity with a clear resolution in response to the US resolution.”

Dar mentioned that the National Assembly was currently focused on passing the budget, which was a time-sensitive priority. However, he noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved moving forward with the resolution, which would be done as soon as the budget process was completed by Friday evening.

Pakistan’s foreign office had stated a day earlier that the US resolution was based on "an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan." It also pointed out that the resolution's timing and context were at odds with the improving dynamics of bilateral relations, adding that such resolutions were "neither constructive nor objective."

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

09:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

08:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Tajikistan’s Somon Air launches Islamabad-Dushanbe direct flights

08:07 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Yango Pakistan enhances safety features for Pakistan Safety Awareness ...

07:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Karachi rain figures released: Surjani town tops the chart

Most viewed

06:50 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Pakistan’s Punjab becomes first province in world to implement Sikh ...

12:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

09:14 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange released from UK jail after striking ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Shehzad Roy praises grils working at petrol pump

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: