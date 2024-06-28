Search

World

Iranians set to vote for new president today

Web Desk
10:00 AM | 28 Jun, 2024
Iranians set to vote for new president today

TEHRAN – In Iran, early presidential elections are set to take place today following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

According to Iranian media, two candidates have withdrawn from the race, leaving four contenders in the running: Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

Withdrawn candidates include Tehran Mayor Ali Rezazkani and Martyrs Foundation Head Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh, who stepped down due to declining popularity.

The early elections were prompted by the accidental death of President Raisi and seven other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash last month. Voting will start at 8 AM, with over 61 million eligible voters.

Iranian media reports that the final results will be announced within two days. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes, a second round will be held.

Pakistan declares national mourning over tragic death of Iranian President Raisi

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

10:00 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Iranians set to vote for new president today

04:58 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Bolivia’s army chief arrested after attempted coup

10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

President Ruto responds to unrest, refuses tax hike bill signing

09:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Video of Israeli forces unleashing dog on elderly Palestinian woman ...

05:06 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

US House of Representatives demands probe into Pakistan’s Feb 8 ...

09:28 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Sheikh Abdul Wahab Al Shaibi receives key to Holy Kaaba in historic ...

World

06:31 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Israeli airstrike claims lives of Hamas chief's sister and 13 family ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:00 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Iranians set to vote for new president today

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: