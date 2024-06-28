Iranians set to vote for new president today

TEHRAN – In Iran, early presidential elections are set to take place today following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

According to Iranian media, two candidates have withdrawn from the race, leaving four contenders in the running: Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

Withdrawn candidates include Tehran Mayor Ali Rezazkani and Martyrs Foundation Head Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh, who stepped down due to declining popularity.

The early elections were prompted by the accidental death of President Raisi and seven other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash last month. Voting will start at 8 AM, with over 61 million eligible voters.

Iranian media reports that the final results will be announced within two days. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes, a second round will be held.